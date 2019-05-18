200 fall ill after marriage feast

By Express News Service

BALASORE: More than 200 people fell ill after eating food at a marriage party at Raibasana village under Bhograi block of the district on Thursday night.

According to reports, the patients complained of dizziness and diarrhoea minutes after eating dinner. About 80 of them were immediately rushed to Jaleswarpur Community Health Centre. In-Charge Medical Officer of CHC, Dr Kamalakanta Jena, alerted the health officials seeking reinforcement keeping in view possible rise in number of patients.

Soon, a medial team from the headquarters, along with medicines, reached the village. They administered saline and provided treatment to the patients at a temporary camp. A medical team from district headquarters collected water sample which had been served in the ceremony. The exact reason can be ascertained after test report, Dr Jena said. He said those affected are out of danger and will be discharged on Saturday.