Friday gale damages 80 power poles in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore plunged into darkness after gale with wind speed reaching 60 kmph uprooted trees and electrical poles in the town on Friday evening. Roofs of several thatched houses were also damaged.

Power supply in Jeypore town was immediately snapped when over 80 electrical poles either uprooted or were damaged under the impact of the gale. Transformers in eight areas of the town also suffered damage.

Although SOUTHCO employees have started repair work, restoration of power supply before 24 hours seems unlikely, said a sub-divisional officer of the distcom in Jeypore.

The gusty wind also uprooted and damaged all big trees that were planted along the NH passing through the area. The broken branches and trees led to traffic congestion on Jeypore-Borrigumma road. The ODRAF personnel have been pressed into service to clear the debris and normalise traffic movement.

While standing crops have also been damaged, the exact extent of damage could no be immediately ascertained.

However, the gale brought no respite from sweltering heat for the residents in Jeypore and other parts of the district. The day temperature on Friday hovered at 36 degree Celsius. Known for its pleasant climate, the heat has forced people indoors and roads linking to Jeypore wore a deserted look well before noon. Markets in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kundra and Boipariguda pockets recorded a low turnout. The government offices, banking organisations and private agencies too recorded thin attendance.

On the other hand, there was some relief for people living in Koraput town as light rains cooled down the evening.

