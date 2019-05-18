HC lawyers stage black badge stir

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday wore black badges to protest the attitude of the High Court Collegium with respect to recommending names of lawyers for appointment of judges who are not regular practitioners of the court.

A delegation of the bar association had met Chief Justice on Thursday and submitted a representation requesting him not to recommend the names of lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the High Court. However, during the discussion with the Chief Justice, the delegation got to know that names of advocates who are not practicising in the court have been considered by the collegium for recommendation for appointment of judges, said bar association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty.

The bar association in its general body meeting then resolved to boycott the court of Chief Justice and two other collegium members.