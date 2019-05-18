Home States Odisha

No takers for Biju Patnaik market complex at Rayagada even after eight years, 

At least 500 vegetable vendors continue to encroach and operate near main market road, under the overbridge, near Sub-Collector’s office and PWD office road.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A market complex that was set up in 2011 to accommodate vegetable vendors under one roof is lying unused. The vendors continue to encroach the roads in the town to sell their produce even as shops built for them in the Biju Patnaik market complex at Kasturi Nagar remain unoccupied.

At least 500 vegetable vendors operate near the main market road, under the overbridge, near Sub-Collector’s office and PWD office road, often leading to traffic congestion in the areas. 

The Public Works Department had spent over Rs 50 lakh to construct the market complex and handed it over to Rayagada Municipality but the latter has failed to make it operational till date. Sources said the civic body allocated shops to a few vendors but they never used them. 

On several occasions in the past, the police and civic body staff have removed the vendors from the roads but they keep on returning after a few days. 

There is another mini vegetable market complex near the PWD office that was set up in 2012 and 10 vendors were given shops against a security deposit of Rs 45,000 each. However, except two shops, the rest have not been electrified. Even as vendors have been demanding the civic body to provide them the shops with all amenities, no step has been taken so far.

Executive Officer of Rayagada Municipality Sachidananda Satpathy said the municipality has served notices on the vendors who were allocated shops but did not use those at Kasturi Nagar complex. Action will be taken against them if they do not use the shops, he added. 

The officer further informed that an enumeration of vegetable vendors in the town is on and all of them will be accommodated in the two vegetables market complexes. 

“We are planning to build four more permanent vegetable market complexes in different parts of Rayagada Municipality to cater to the needs of buyers under one roof,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biju Patnaik market complex Public Works Department Rayagada Municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp