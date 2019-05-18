Offline test of Odisha Joint Entrance Exam on Saturday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The offline test of Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2019 will be held on Saturday. The test will be conducted in 53 examination centres across 20 towns in the State. The State-level annual examination is being conducted for admissions into BPharm, Lateral Entry-B Pharm, Lateral Entry-BSc, Integrated MBA and Lateral Entry-BTech. The Pen-Paper Based Test (PBT) was initially scheduled to be held on May 12 but was postponed due to cyclone Fani.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates have been asked to reach the centres with their admit cards at least one hour before the test starts. The admit cards issued for the May 12 exam will be treated valid.

According to a notification, the examination for admission into BPharm course will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the test for Integrated MBA, Lateral Entry-BPharm and Lateral Entry-BSc will be conducted from 9 am to 10 am in the first shift. In the second shift, the Lateral Entry-BTech examination will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. As many as 29, 900 applicants have registered for the entrance test.

Use of electronic devices including smartwatches has been banned inside the examination hall. Candidates will have to carry printout of their admit cards along with a valid identity proof - PAN Card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card (with photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrollment number or Ration Card to the examination centres.

Meanwhile, the OJEE board has changed the examination centre at Puri. The centre, which was fixed at Government Women’s College, Station Road, has been shifted to SCS Autonomous College, Chandan Hazuri Road.