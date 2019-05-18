Plastic bags back at market in Rourkela despite ban

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Plastic polythene bags are back in use in the markets by street vendors and general storekeepers despite a ban imposed by Rourkela Municipal Corporation in the Steel City on October 2 last year.

Following a prolonged awareness campaign lasting for a couple of months, the civic body had banned harmful single-use plastic products. But nine months after the ban, the violators are back to their old habits. The RMC’s efforts to promote handmade paper and canvas bags have failed to yield the desired results.

The civic body had also allowed one-month extra time to dispose of the old stock of banned plastic materials. Subsequently, it started raids and seized banned plastic products of below 50 microns to the tune of about three quintals and fine of about Rs 60,000 last year. The crackdowns had created a visible impact.

But preparations for General Elections had taken the focus away from a plastic ban.

Taking advantage of it, violators have again flooded the city markets with banned plastic products, especially thin polythene carry bags. Roadside eateries and food kiosks are rampantly supplying hot cooked food in thin plastic carry bags, while fruits, vegetable and other retailers are selling their items in banned polythene bags as they cost much cheaper than prescribed permissible alternatives.

Three days ago, an enforcement squad of RMC, led by Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi, launched a crackdown leading to seizure of 54 kg of banned plastic items and fine of Rs 9,400.

Bhoi said the raids would continue simultaneously with awareness drive to ensure total ban, adding that clarity is needed about the permissibility of non-woven polypropylene plastic bags.

Meanwhile, members of Women Self-Help Groups at Madhusudanpali, Timber Colony, STI, Nayabazaar, Plant Site and Deogaon areas trained on paper and cloth bag making are left dejected in the absence of adequate demand.

Earlier, the RMC and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had trained 184 SHG members in paper and cloth bag making to provide them livelihood and ensure effective replacement for banned plastic bags. There were plans to train 200 more SHG members and also create producers’ groups, set up marketing link and low-investment technologies to meet faster and bulk needs.

The Deputy Commissioner exuded confidence that with effective ban, alternative products of the SHG members would gain in demand.