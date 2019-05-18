Home States Odisha

Plastic bags back at market in Rourkela despite ban

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation efforts to promote handmade paper and canvas bags have failed to yield the desired results.

Published: 18th May 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Plastic polythene bags are back in use in the markets by street vendors and general storekeepers despite a ban imposed by Rourkela Municipal Corporation in the Steel City on October 2 last year.

Following a prolonged awareness campaign lasting for a couple of months, the civic body had banned harmful single-use plastic products. But nine months after the ban, the violators are back to their old habits. The RMC’s efforts to promote handmade paper and canvas bags have failed to yield the desired results.

The civic body had also allowed one-month extra time to dispose of the old stock of banned plastic materials. Subsequently, it started raids and seized banned plastic products of below 50 microns to the tune of about three quintals and fine of about Rs 60,000 last year. The crackdowns had created a visible impact.
But preparations for General Elections had taken the focus away from a plastic ban. 

Taking advantage of it, violators have again flooded the city markets with banned plastic products, especially thin polythene carry bags. Roadside eateries and food kiosks are rampantly supplying hot cooked food in thin plastic carry bags, while fruits, vegetable and other retailers are selling their items in banned polythene bags as they cost much cheaper than prescribed permissible alternatives.

Three days ago, an enforcement squad of RMC, led by Deputy Commissioner Sudhanshu Bhoi, launched a crackdown leading to seizure of 54 kg of banned plastic items and fine of Rs 9,400.

Bhoi said the raids would continue simultaneously with awareness drive to ensure total ban, adding that clarity is needed about the permissibility of non-woven polypropylene plastic bags.

Meanwhile, members of Women Self-Help Groups at Madhusudanpali, Timber Colony, STI, Nayabazaar, Plant Site and Deogaon areas trained on paper and cloth bag making are left dejected in the absence of adequate demand.

Earlier, the RMC and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) had trained 184 SHG members in paper and cloth bag making to provide them livelihood and ensure effective replacement for banned plastic bags. There were plans to train 200 more SHG members and also create producers’ groups, set up marketing link and low-investment technologies to meet faster and bulk needs.

The Deputy Commissioner exuded confidence that with effective ban, alternative products of the SHG members would gain in demand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Plastic Ban Rourkela Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp