Rani Bakhri to get a fresh look by June end

The historical Rani Bakhri or queen’s palace in the city is all set to get a new lease of life as renovation work reaches its final stages.

Published: 18th May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 10:11 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The historical Rani Bakhri or queen’s palace in the city is all set to get a new lease of life as renovation work reaches its final stages.
Aiming to restore its lost glory without altering the main structure, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage has adopted traditional method for the renovation work. 
Member of INTACH, Sambalpur Chapter, Deepak Panda said work on painting of motifs inside the monument and restoration of paintings is underway. The work is going on in full swing and a target has been set to complete renovation by June end, he said.

Traditional techniques are being applied in restoration of the monument and materials like lime, gum of Bael (wood apple), Ritha (wash nut) and jaggery are being used. A paste is prepared using traditional grinder locally called ‘Ghana’ by mixing lime, gum of Bael, Ritha and jaggery in specified proportions and plastering was done by using the paste. The old plaster of the historical structure was removed and fresh plastering undertaken, he added. All the renovation work has been carried out without affecting the original structure.

The three-storey Rani Bakhri  was built by the 5th King of Sambalpur, Baliyar Singh, in 1650. Historians say Rajasthani miniature paintings adorned the walls giving the palace a unqiue look. However, water seepage from the roof of the palace erased the paintings.
Panda said there is also a proposal to develop corridor surrounding the palace. The State Government has agreed to provide `65 lakh separately for land acquisition.
There is a proposal to develop an art and photography gallery inside Rani Bakhri. The paintings of renowned painters of the region besides photographs will be displayed at the gallery.

