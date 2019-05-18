Home States Odisha

Summer sizzle on for four more days in Odisha

Mercury to remain above normal at some places in Odisha

Published: 18th May 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image of heatwave used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Summer sizzle is expected to continue in the State with the mercury likely to remain above normal in some areas for next four days.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the temperature will remain above normal by two to three degree Celsius at some places in interior Odisha for three to four days. However, no heatwave warning has been issued for Saturday, said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Heatwave warning is issued when there is a forecast of more than 45 degree Celsius at any place.

On Friday, about 10 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and more. Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.5 degrees, followed by Balangir 44.6, Sonepur 44 and Sambalpur 43.3 degree. Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 37 degrees and 37.4 degree Celsius respectively. 

Met officials attributed the uneasy conditions in the State Capital to high humidity, which was 74 per cent during the day. The temperature will hover around 39 degrees on Saturday, they added.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner said 21 deaths allegedly due to heatstroke have been reported till Thursday. But, medical examination revealed that three of them were not victims of sunstroke.

Sources said about five sunstroke deaths were reported from different parts of the State, including one in Puri district, on Friday. However, the officials are yet to confirm the deaths caused by the sun’s fury. 

Meanwhile, Met officials said light rain or thundershower activity might occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Heatwave Odisha Summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp