Summer sizzle on for four more days in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Summer sizzle is expected to continue in the State with the mercury likely to remain above normal in some areas for next four days.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the temperature will remain above normal by two to three degree Celsius at some places in interior Odisha for three to four days. However, no heatwave warning has been issued for Saturday, said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. Heatwave warning is issued when there is a forecast of more than 45 degree Celsius at any place.

On Friday, about 10 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and more. Titlagarh was the hottest at 45.5 degrees, followed by Balangir 44.6, Sonepur 44 and Sambalpur 43.3 degree. Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 37 degrees and 37.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Met officials attributed the uneasy conditions in the State Capital to high humidity, which was 74 per cent during the day. The temperature will hover around 39 degrees on Saturday, they added.

The office of Special Relief Commissioner said 21 deaths allegedly due to heatstroke have been reported till Thursday. But, medical examination revealed that three of them were not victims of sunstroke.

Sources said about five sunstroke deaths were reported from different parts of the State, including one in Puri district, on Friday. However, the officials are yet to confirm the deaths caused by the sun’s fury.

Meanwhile, Met officials said light rain or thundershower activity might occur at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts on Saturday.