Home States Odisha

No buyers for Rs 1 Kg NFSA rice; Odisha government to verify ration card holders

It has been observed that lakhs of identified beneficiaries are not availing the rice since April 2018.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Rice

Representational Image.

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government launched its own food security scheme in October 2018 to cover poor people ‘left out’ of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), over 3.76 lakh beneficiaries, on an average, are not using their monthly quota of rice for more than a year.

What is more baffling is that the State Government has to accommodate additional beneficiaries under the food security net out of its own pocket while Central assistance under NFSA is not fully utilised. Drawing the attention of the State Government to the under-utilisation of Central assistance, the State Food Commission has suggested verification of the existence of ration card holders who have constantly failed to utilise their monthly quota.

An estimated 3,2641,800 primary households out of 4,19,74,218 population (as per 2011 census) are covered under the food security programme that was launched in 2015. Each of the beneficiaries is entitled to five kg of highly subsidised rice at Rs 1 per kg.

It has been observed that lakhs of identified beneficiaries are not availing the rice since April, 2018. While the gap between the authorised persons and the actual beneficiaries assisted during April last year was 2,57,385, it jumped to 8,78,898 in March 2019. Similar is the situation in the State Food Security Scheme. On average, 79 per cent of the identified ‘left out’ poor people have lifted the food grains in the last six months.

Launching the scheme on October 2 last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that 25 lakh additional poor people will get rice at Rs 1 a kg. While 17,32,387 people availed the rice in October last year, the number of beneficiaries increased to 23,04,340 in March 2019.

The allocation order for the months of June and July 2019 by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department stated that 3,23,08,672 beneficiaries will be covered under NFSA during each month. This suggests that 3,33,128 beneficiaries are not going to use the subsidised rice. Non-utilisation of the subsidised rice by such a huge number of people has given rise to suspicion about their existence. As ration cards under NFSA were distributed from November 2015, many of the beneficiaries might have passed away. 

Assuming that at least 10 lakh beneficiaries might have died, the Odisha State Food Commission has suggested to the State Government to find out existence of these beneficiaries from the Ration Card Management System (RCMS) centres which keep tabs of any casualty as poor families are financially assisted under Harishandra Sahayata Yojana for performing final rites in case of death of any family member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NFSA National Food Security Act Odisha government Rs 1 Kg rice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp