Alternative power sources turn tragic for linesmen on duty

BHUBANESWAR: Electricity generated from DG sets might be giving the much-needed respite from gruelling heat in the aftermath of cyclone Fani but, it is literally turning tragic for the unsuspecting workers and linesmen engaged in the restoration of the power infrastructure. At least two persons have died and three others injured after coming in contact with reverse power from generators in Puri and Bhubaneswar localities in the last five days.

In Puri, linesman Pabitra Jena was engaged in the restoration of power at Dandamukundapur village of the district when he got electrocuted after the electricity pole on which he was connecting wires got charged on Friday. On May 14, another linesman S Mangaraj also fell from a pole while repairing a damaged power structure at VIP Road in Puri. He died on the spot.

Both the mishaps left many baffled as there was no power supply to the electricity poles from the main line. Similar incidents have also been reported from Bhubaneswar. A few days ago two linesmen were injured in Janla and one in Old Town area after falling from poles following sudden flow of electricity. Experts claimed that the mishaps were the outcome of the irresponsible use of power from alternative sources without safety guards. They attributed the reverse power from diesel generators used by some ignorant consumers as the reason behind the fatalities. “Most of the people using generators are not applying change-overs while using current from alternative sources.

The current generated from DG sets would travel back to the main line through the service wire, if it is not damaged or disconnected, and charge the electricity poles,” said a senior electrical engineer BS Parida. “The strength of power, however, will depend on the distance it travelled. Poles close to the alternative source would be affected more than those are at a distance. The two linesmen who succumbed to death were working on the poles that are located close to the generators and the injured were at a certain distance.

Invertors can also prove fatal in a similar manner,” Parida clarified. Chief Executive Officer of CESU, Md Sadique Alam said the consumers have been advised to de-link alternative power source from mainline as it is proving fatal for the workers on duty. “We are creating awareness through various mediums including television, print media and bulk SMSs to consumers. They have been requested to check internal wiring and disconnect generator before restoring utility power supply to their premises to avoid any back feeding to the distribution system and electrical accident,” he added.