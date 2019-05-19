Home States Odisha

Axis Bank donates Rs 13.4 cr for rehab

 In a bid to support people in cyclone affected areas in the State, several organisations and PSUs have donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and IDCO CMD Sanjay Kumar handing over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to support people in cyclone affected areas in the State, several organisations and PSUs have donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Axis Bank has contributed around `13.4 crore towards relief and rehabilitation activities. The bank has provided financial assistance of `2.65 crore to 14 affected districts to provide emergent relief and invested `9.5 crore through various CSR interventions under its sustainable livelihoods programme.

Under Axis Sahaayata, an initiative by its rural banking unit offering micro-finance, the bank has committed to spend ` 1 crore more for relief activities in some of the severely affected villages. President and Head Branch Banking Ravi Narayanan on Saturday met Chief Secretary AP Padhi and Finance Secretary Ashok Meena and apprised them of the bank’s relief measures.

“We have waived various charges and extended payment deadlines for various products and services to mitigate hardships faced by customers. A special drive to raise funds for supporting Odisha has been launched by the employees,” Narayanan said. While IDCO has contributed `10 crore and Paradeep Phosphate Ltd `1.25 crore, Rashmi Metalliks Ltd has donated `50 lakh followed by TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd `30 lakh and Odisha Samaj, UAE `3 lakh.

Similarly, Essar Steel and Esplanade mall donated `10 lakh and `11 lakh respectively. World Vision India has distributed tarpaulin sheets to 3100 families and emergency relief kits to 2000 families. Round Table India has also distributed relief in slums. CII and members of Young Indians have provided relief in Achyutpur and Rajasja villages under Balipatna block of Khurda district, Dangura and Satapara villages in Puri district. Solar lanterns were distributed to contract labourers of Siula village in Pipili.

