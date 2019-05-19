Cyclone Fani: BJP alleges irregularities in relief distribution

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP on Saturday alleged large scale irregularities in distribution of relief to people affected by cyclone Fani in Nuagaon block of the district. The party leaders said even as it has been a fortnight since the cyclone hit the area, the affected people are yet to receive materials like rice, cash, kerosene and polythene. “While the cyclone affected people are struggling to survive, the district administration has been distributing polythene and other relief materials as per the instructions of Biju Yuva Vahini activists,” they said.

BJP leader Pratap Mishra and sarpanch of Jamugaon panchayat Lalatendu Parida submitted a memorandum to the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education department Saswat Mishra, who is in-charge of Jagatsinghpur district for relief and restoration work, in this regard. A copy of the memorandum was also submitted to the BDO and Tehsildar of Naugaon.

The memorandum states that people who do not have ration cards have been deprived of relief materials. Besides, relief materials are being distributed in the names of those who are not eligible or even those who are no longer alive, the party leaders alleged.

Mishra said those affected by cyclone have lost all their possessions yet no survey has been undertaken by the district administration to assess the damage and fix the compensation. He said the party workers will stage a demonstration in front of Nuagaon tehsil office on Monday to highlight the irregularities.