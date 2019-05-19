Home States Odisha

Career in mind, 30K young aspirants sweat it out at OJEE offline

 Thousand of aspirants braved the scorching heat on Saturday to take the offline test of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:39 AM

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing at the OJEE-2019 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday | IRFANA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Thousand of aspirants braved the scorching heat on Saturday to take the offline test of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019. A total of 29,900 applicants had registered for the entrance test which was conducted in two shifts at 53 centres across 20 towns in the State. Reports of a few students complaining of discomfort came in from different parts of the State even as the OJEE authorities said the examination was conducted smoothly and no untoward incident was reported.

In cyclone-ravaged Puri district, where the OJEE council had changed the examination centre, some students unaware of the move had reached the old centres. However, the council had arranged vehicles to ferry students from the old centre to the new one.

The examination evoked mixed response from the applicants who said the paper was neither easy nor difficult. “Questions related to mathematics were difficult compared to those on mechanics and electrical. However, I have done my best and am hoping to score well,” said Akhilesh Mohapatra, a Diploma student from GIET, who appeared for lateral entry in BTech. Amar Kumar Rath, a student from Institute of Textile Technology, said the Mathematics questions were a bit tough.

Another aspirant Pragnalavni Mazumdar said she found questions of mechanics tough than mathematics and other subjects. The examination was conducted for admissions into B Pharm, Lateral Entry-B Pharm, Lateral Entry-BSc, Integrated MBA and Lateral Entry-BTech. The Pen-Paper Based Test (PBT) was initially scheduled to be held on May 12 but was postponed due to cyclone Fani.

The online test was scheduled to take place on May 13 but has been postponed after electricity, telecommunication and internet service were disrupted in five districts including Puri, Khurda and Cuttack. Council Chairman SK Chand said dates for the online test will be announced soon after restoration of essential services in Fani-affected districts.

Comments

