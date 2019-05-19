Home States Odisha

Compost process for green debris

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority, responsible for management of city’s big parks that are 5 acres to 20 acres in size, has also started new green composting.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said it has set up 220 composting pits in 55 parks across the city to utilise the tonnes of green debris left behind by cyclone Fani which destroyed Capital’s green cover. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority, responsible for management of city’s big parks that are 5 acres to 20 acres in size, has also started new green composting.

Pits have been dug at Madhusudan Park, Netaji Subash Chandra Park and Kharavela Park in a large scale to use the tree debris, especially leaves and other parts of the trees collected from the parks during the cleaning process. Additional Commissioner, BMC, Ananya Das said, “the generation of green compost will not only help civic authorities in dealing with the debris effectively but also in producing quality green manure that would be used in city-based parks for better growth of saplings during compensatory plantations in all the green spaces from next few month to revive their canopy cover and greenery.’’

Chief Horticulturist, BDA, Ashokananda Dhar said the left out old laterite quarries having depth of not more than six feet and getting adequate sunlight found near some of the parks will be used as compost pits. Corporation officials said water is sprinkled manually in the green compost pits. The pits produce high quality green manure which is best suited for rearing saplings to be used for afforestation work after the Fani devastation in the Capital, they said. Green composting will help in reviving the parks as it would help in producing the manure for regeneration and growth of new plants.

