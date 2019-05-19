Fani ravages Khannagar crematorium

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani has caused extensive damage to the LPG-run furnace at Khannagar Crematorium here. The 30-metre high chimney has collapsed while the water tank and shutter of the building were also damaged in the cyclone. The two sensors of the LPG-run furnace system have broken down forcing the crematorium to be shut since May 3.

The damage to the facility has affected people belonging to low income group who are finding it tough to cremate their deceased owing to high cost of firewood. A member of a voluntary organisation said one needs to spend around `4,000 on firewood, which is hard to procure, to cremate a body. Commissioner CMC Sarat Chandra Nayak said efforts are on to get technicians from Kolkata to repair the facilities and make the crematorium operational at the earliest.