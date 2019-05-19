Five injured in mishaps on flyover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as five persons were injured in a chain of accidents that occurred on NH-16 flyover after the tyre of a car burst on Saturday evening. Sources said the driver of the car going towards Acharya Vihar from Jaydev Vihar lost control over the vehicle.

The car hit a divider, crossed over to other side of the flyover and collided with another four-wheeler. The car later turned turtle and two persons on a motorcycle collided with it. “Three persons travelling in the two cars and two on the motorcycle were injured. Drivers of both the cars sustained serious injuries,” Saheed Nagar IIC Biranchi Pati said. One of the seriously injured driver was rushed to SCBMCH at Cuttack.