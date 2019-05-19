Home States Odisha

Four doctors suspended for dereliction of duty

A Health and Family Welfare Department official said the four assistant surgeons were found absent in their respective units during the visit of senior officers recently.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday suspended four doctors for dereliction of duty. The doctors were posted in Puri district, which bore the brunt of cyclone Fani, that wreaked havoc in the coastal districts of the State on May 3. The suspended doctors are assistant surgeons -- Dr Jahana Parwin and Dr Jakesh Samantray of Chilika-Nuapada Community Health Centre (CHC), Dr Jasmin Nilima Panda of Rebana-Nuagaon CHC and Dr Bapuji Nayak of Brahmagiri Primary Health Centre (New).

A Health and Family Welfare Department official said the four assistant surgeons were found absent in their respective units during the visit of senior officers recently. They have been asked to remain at the district headquarters and not leave without prior permission of the authorities concerned, he informed. The department has also effected a minor reshuffle of its officials in order to closely monitor and expedite post cyclone health care activities in the affected areas.

The department has also transferred three officers of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre. Puri Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM & PHO) Dr Ramachandra Rout has been posted as Additional Director at the Directorate of Health Services. He has been replaced by Angul CDM & PHO Dr Amarendra Nath Mohanty. Similarly, joint health officer of Sundargarh Municipality Dr Basanta Kumar Mishra has been posted as health officer-in-charge of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Cyclone Fani

