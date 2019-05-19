Jeypore loses its green cover to gale, seven injured

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The gale that hit Jeypore on Friday left eight persons injured, flattened many trees and damaged crops in several areas. Seven workers were caught in the debris of a roof that collapsed near Jeypore Sports complex and one was struck by lightning. All of them are undergoing treatment at Jeypore District Headquarters Hospital.

Strong wind that lasted for over an hour also damaged many thatched houses in Jaynagar, Purnagada, Irrigation Colony, Umuri and Souraguda. According to sources in the Divisional Forest Office (DFO), Jeypore lost 60 per cent of its green cover to the gale. While the majority of roadside trees were uprooted, branches of several others have been broken.

The gusty wind also uprooted and damaged all big trees that were planted along the NH passing through the area leading to traffic congestion on Jeypore-Borrigumma road. While civic body and ODRAF personnel cleared the uprooted trees and broken branches from roads, the Jeypore-Borrigumma road is yet to be cleaned. DFO Aswini Kar said an assessment is underway to ascertain the number of trees damaged in the gale.

Power supply in Jeypore town was snapped when over 80 electricity poles were either uprooted or damaged under the impact of the gale. Transformers in eight areas of the town also suffered damage. By Saturday evening, power supply was restored in 40 per cent of areas in the town and some rural pockets. Water supply in many areas was disrupted in the absence of electricity.

Standing paddy and mango crops were also damaged. Paddy crops that were in harvesting stage in over 1,000 hectares of land in Umuri, Tankua, Dhanpur, Akemba, Kaliagam, Jiuna, Haida, Barimput and Gadapadar have been completely damaged and crops in another 2,000 hectares are partially damaged, said the sources. Hopes of a bumper mango crop were shattered as the fruits fell from trees under the impact of the strong wind. Jeypore Sub-Collector LN Dalabehera said Southco has lost Rs 3 crore worth power equipment and the electricity will be completely restored by Sunday morning in both rural and urban pockets.