Man killed, wife injured over suspected sorcery

BARIPADA: An elderly man was killed and his wife critically injured after being attacked by a few miscreants on suspicion of practising sorcery at Jaraka village in Mahuldiha police limits.The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Baraj Soa while his wife, who sustained injuries in the attack, is 55-year-old Sagi Soa. She was rushed to Thakurmunda hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack after her condition deteriorated. Baraj’s body was sent to Karanjia hospital for postmortem.

SDPO of Karanjia Narayan Nayak said the incident took place late on Thursday when the couple was at home. He said three miscreants entered their room and slit Baraj’s throat. They then chopped Sagi’s palm as a result of which she lost her five fingers and was left profusely bleeding. The miscreants fled after committing the crime.

SDPO Nayak, Additional SP Ashok Kumar along with a scientific team and sniffer dogs rushed to the spot and started investigation. Sources said the brutal attack on the couple might be linked to witchcraft. The couple has two sons, Shilai Soa and Ram Soa, who work in a private firm in Jajpur district.

The SDPO said the woman’s statement has not yet been recorded as she is still in a critical condition. The exact reason behind the attack will be ascertained after Sagi gives her statement after her condition improves. A case under Section 302 has been registered.