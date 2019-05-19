Maoist surrenders

Home States Odisha

A Maosist  cadre Parsuram Dharua alias Mantu (29) of Karipani village under Boden police limits surrendered before Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar on Saturday.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A Maosist cadre Parsuram Dharua alias Mantu (29) of Karipani village under Boden police limits surrendered before Nuapada SP Smith P Parmar on Saturday. Mantu, who was carrying a reward of ` one lakh on his head, surrendered with a .303 rifle and four live cartridges. Informing this to media persons, Parmar said Mantu was involved in Maoist activities since 2014-15 as a militia.

He joined Mainpur-Nuapada division of CPI (Maoist) in June 2017 and was a part of Sinapali local organising squad of the division. Mantu operated in Nuapada and Kalahandi districts besides Gariyabandh district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

He quit the banned outfit and decided to surrender following discrimination and humiliation of Odia cadres by Telugu and Chhattishgarh cadres besides continuous anti-Maoist operations by police. Mantu informed police that he was forcefully inducted into the outfit. The SP said he will be rehabilitated as per the Maoist surrender policy of Odisha Government.

