Maoists blow up panchayat office in Malkangiri

In a handwritten poster left at the spot, the CPI (Maoist) South Bastar Division operating in Chhattisgarh and its bordering areas including Malkangiri claimed responsibility for the explosion.

MALKANGIRI: At least 40 to 50 Maoists heavily armed Maoists blew up the Temrupalli panchayat office building under Mathili block limits on Friday night. Accompanied by local sympathisers they raided Temrupalli village between 12.30 am and 1 am and triggered the IED blast that damaged the panchayat office building. There was no casualty, though. The Maoists also set some office documents on fire.

After the blast, they raised slogans at the spot for some time before escaping into the forest in the cover of darkness. In a handwritten poster left at the spot, the CPI (Maoist) South Bastar Division operating in Chhattisgarh and its bordering areas including Malkangiri claimed responsibility for the explosion. The blast was triggered protesting anti-tribal activities like false encounters and arrests, the poster read. 

Maoist also put up posters at different places in Temrupalli village urging people to join their movement before leaving the village. BSF jawans along with local police reached the spot on Saturday morning. Combing has been intensified.

Naxals had attacked SOG jawans combing the area last week. Two jawans, who were grievously injured, had to be airlifted to Vishakhapatnam for treatment. Four years back, the same panchayat office, Mahupadar panchayat office and Salimi police outpost were also blown up with IEDs by the Maoists. After a brief lull, Maoists are making their presence felt in the area despite heavy security deployment. 

