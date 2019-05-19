More farmers to be covered undercrop insurance

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to bring more farmers under the protective umbrella of crop insurance in view of the frequent natural calamities affecting Odisha, resulting in crop loss. The issue was discussed at the State-level Coordination Committee meeting on crop insurance presided over by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Reviewing the situation, the Chief Secretary directed officials to enrol more farmers under crop insurance through intensive awareness campaign. He said focus should be to bring more nonloanee farmers under the fold of crop insurance. During the last kharif season, around 15 lakh farmers were registered under crop insurance with a total premium of `1,102 crore.

Target was set to insure at least 22 lakh farmers during the coming kharif season. With this target, the total premium to be paid by the government is estimated to be around `1,380 crore. State Government and Centre contribute 98 per cent premium of crop insurance in 50:50 ratio while farmers contribute two per cent. According to a comparative calculation of premium paid and claim pay outs made by the State Government, in 2017 a total of `940 crore was paid to the insurance companies towards premium for kharif crop against which the total claim pay out was `1,726 crore.

During rabi season of 2017, the total premium paid was `19.14 crore against which the claim payout was `43 crore. Similarly, `1,102 crore was paid to insurance companies towards premium in 2018. The yield rate report for 2018 has already been given to the companies after the crop cutting experiments. Senior officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department expect that the claim pay out this year may cross `1,200 crore for kharif crop.

The assessment of rabi crop loss is going on for which premium of `8.23 crore has been paid to the companies. Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy, Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagan Dhal, Principal Secretary in the Agriculture Department Sourav Garg and Principal Secretary in Finance Department Ashok Meena were present.