Odisha cabinet recommends dissolution of legislative assembly 

The assembly stands dissolved only after approval and notification of the Governor, Chief Secretary A P Padhi told reporters.

Published: 19th May 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 12:32 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Cabinet on Saturday recommended dissolution of the 15th Legislative Assembly, amid the ongoing restoration work after cyclone Fani ravaged the coastal regions of the state.

The recommendation was made at the cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The state assembly is to complete its five years term on June 11, 2019.

"According to the constitutional provision, the state cabinet will pass a resolution to dissolve the assembly after the declaration of election results, and hand over resignation of the cabinet and chief minister to the Governor to make way for the constitution of the new assembly.

"The assembly stands dissolved only after approval and notification of the Governor," Chief Secretary A P Padhi told reporters.

He also said that the cabinet approved proposals for release of financial assistance for the post-cyclone relief and restoration work.

 

