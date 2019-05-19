OIA members to launch stir

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Members of Odisha Industries Association (OIA) have decided to stage token strike from May 20 to protest police atrocity and arrest of two entrepreneurs of Jagatpur industrial estate earlier this week. Chairman OIA, Abani Kanungo said the strike will continue for a month during which members will stage dharna in front of all District Industries Centres in the state every day for one hour from 11.30 am. Five other industrial associations like OSSIA, OYEA,OSMEA, UPMA and AIEB have extended support, he said.

Jagatpur Industrial Estate, oldest and largest in the State with more than 500 MSMEs, was devastated in cyclone Fani and remained in dark for more than 13 days. On Tuesday, when Additional Chief Secretary- cum-Secretary in MSME Department LN Gupta was returning after visiting some units in the estate, OIA office bearers invited him to association’s office to discuss their problems. Though Gupta initially agreed, he later decided to discuss on the spot.

When OIA members insisted, Gupta allegedly called police following which Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh rushed to spot with force and assaulted the members, Kanungo alleged. Two entrepreneurs were arrested under various Sections of IPC for no valid reason, he added. On Saturday, Police Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said a probe into the alleged police atrocity is being conducted by Additional CP Sanjay Singh and action would be initiated after receiving the report. Gupta was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.