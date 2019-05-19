Priest killed while performing puja

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A priest was run over by a new pick-up van while performing ‘puja’ of the vehicle in Durkajodi village under Kutunpalli panchayat on Saturday. The deceased is Chaturbhuja Mohanty, a native of Netalgandhi village under Mathili police limits. The incident occurred when Chaturbhuja had gone to Durkajodi village to perform puja of a new vehicle purchased by one Trinath Pujari.

After arranging all materials for conducting the ‘puja’, Chaturbhuja had placed lemons under wheels of the vehicle and asked the owner to run the wheels over them. As the pickup van was already in gear, the vehicle ran over Chaturbhuja who was sitting nearby. Son of the vehicle owner was driving it. Mathili police have initiated a probe into the incident.