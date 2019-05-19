Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 100 crore special package for cyclone affected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 100 crore for street vendors, coconut farmers and poultry farmers affected in the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. Presiding over a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said about 30,000 street vendors in 11 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), whose livelihood has been severely affected, will be provided cash assistance of Rs 10,000 each.

Apart from agriculture input subsidy and support for tree plantations and seedlings already announced earlier, cash assistance of Rs 500 per damaged coconut tree will be provided to the affected farmers subject to a limit of 25 trees per farmer to support their immediate livelihood. Taking note that damage to small broiler poultry units, the Chief Minister said to revive these, each farmer will be provided 75 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 1 lakh per unit of 500 birds. As many as 2,000 small broiler poultry units will be supported through this intervention.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to implement a five year action plan on revival of coastal shelter belt and afforestation programme on a mission mode. Official sources said Rs 200 crore will be spent on the programme. During the next five years, saplings will be planted on 8000 hectares land. It was decided that 1.3 crore saplings would be distributed in the Fani affected areas during 2019-20.

Similarly, in urban areas five lakh saplings will be planted during the next five years under the urban tree plantation programme. While 30,000 uprooted trees will be replanted, horticulture will be taken up on 12,000 hectares land for livelihood restoration of the cyclone-affected people. Other measures to be taken up are provision of three year inter-cropping package, plantation of five lakh fruit bearing trees, among others in houses of four lakh affected people.

