Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 100 crore special package for cyclone affected

Street vendors, coconut farmers and poultry farmers of Odisha to benefit from the special package.

Published: 19th May 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A house destoryed by Cyclone Fani in Odisha (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a special package of Rs 100 crore for street vendors, coconut farmers and poultry farmers affected in the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. Presiding over a high-level meeting at the State Secretariat here, the Chief Minister said about 30,000 street vendors in 11 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), whose livelihood has been severely affected, will be provided cash assistance of Rs 10,000 each. 

Apart from agriculture input subsidy and support for tree plantations and seedlings already announced earlier, cash assistance of Rs 500 per damaged coconut tree will be provided to the affected farmers subject to a limit of 25 trees per farmer to support their immediate livelihood. Taking note that damage to small broiler poultry units, the Chief Minister said to revive these, each farmer will be provided 75 per cent subsidy limited to Rs 1 lakh per unit of 500 birds. As many as 2,000 small broiler poultry units will be supported through this intervention.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to implement a five year action plan on revival of coastal shelter belt and afforestation programme on a mission mode. Official sources said Rs 200 crore will be spent on the programme. During the next five years, saplings will be planted on 8000 hectares land. It was decided that 1.3 crore saplings would be distributed in the Fani affected areas during 2019-20. 

Similarly, in urban areas five lakh saplings will be planted during the next five years under the urban tree plantation programme. While 30,000 uprooted trees will be replanted, horticulture will be taken up on 12,000 hectares land for livelihood restoration of the cyclone-affected people. Other measures to be taken up are provision of three year inter-cropping package, plantation of five lakh fruit bearing trees, among others in houses of four lakh affected people.

Govt aid
Rs 10,000 each cash assistance for 30,000 street vendors in 11 ULBs severely affected by Fani 
Rs 500 per damaged coconut tree subject to 25 trees per farmer
75 pc subsidy limited to Rs 1 lakh per unit of 500 birds for poultry farmers
1.3 crore saplings to be distributed in the Fani affected areas during 
2019-20 30,000 uprooted trees to be replanted, horticulture activities to be taken up on 12,000 hectares

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Cyclone Fani Special Package

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp