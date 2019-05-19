Two held for bank fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch arrested two persons for bank fraud of `1.15 crore. The accused are Sahadev Sahu, former in-charge of Angul United Central Cooperative (UCC) Bank, Kamakhyanagar branch and former banking assistant of the financial institution, Santanu Kumar Baral. The two are residents of Dhenkanal district.

Angul UCC Bank’s secretary, Bhakteswar Malik, had lodged a complaint with the EOW stating that the two along with others had misappropriated over `1.15 crore by crediting the amount to different savings bank, current and cash credit accounts. Subsequently, the EOW registered a case on April 30 this year. “They had fraudulently credited the amount to 65 accounts and had later withdrew the money. The two persons were produced before a court in Kamakhyanagar on Saturday,” a EOW officer said.