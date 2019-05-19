Home States Odisha

Vehicles gutted in apartment parking area

 Two cars and four two-wheelers were gutted at the parking space of Heritage Properties apartment at Jagannath Nagar lane-15 here on Saturday.

Published: 19th May 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two cars and four two-wheelers were gutted at the parking space of Heritage Properties apartment at Jagannath Nagar lane-15 here on Saturday. Sources said fire service personnel received a call at 2.20 am on Friday following which two fire tenders rushed to the spot. “It took over one hour to douse the blaze,” said a fire official.

Ass per preliminary investigation, it seems the incident was a result of foul play. “The parking facility is in an open area and there could be no other reason for the mishap, he said. A resident of the apartment Chita Ranjan Das also alleged foul play and said his fourwheeler was set-ablaze by a security guard with whom he had an argument with him on Friday night.

Das had lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police the next day alleging when he reached the apartment, the security guard did not open the gate as he was sleeping. The two later had a heated exchange of words over the matter. The complainant suspected security guard’s involvement as he has been missing after the incident. “Acase has been registered and probe initiated,” Mancheswar IIC Jatindra Nath Sethi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp