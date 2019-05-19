Vehicles gutted in apartment parking area

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two cars and four two-wheelers were gutted at the parking space of Heritage Properties apartment at Jagannath Nagar lane-15 here on Saturday. Sources said fire service personnel received a call at 2.20 am on Friday following which two fire tenders rushed to the spot. “It took over one hour to douse the blaze,” said a fire official.

Ass per preliminary investigation, it seems the incident was a result of foul play. “The parking facility is in an open area and there could be no other reason for the mishap, he said. A resident of the apartment Chita Ranjan Das also alleged foul play and said his fourwheeler was set-ablaze by a security guard with whom he had an argument with him on Friday night.

Das had lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police the next day alleging when he reached the apartment, the security guard did not open the gate as he was sleeping. The two later had a heated exchange of words over the matter. The complainant suspected security guard’s involvement as he has been missing after the incident. “Acase has been registered and probe initiated,” Mancheswar IIC Jatindra Nath Sethi said.