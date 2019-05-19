Villagers seek Governor’s intervention for relief

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Gualipur village in Raghunathpur block on Saturday sought Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s intervention to provide compensation to those affected by cyclone Fani. The Governor had visited the village on the day to distribute relief materials among those affected by the storm.

The villagers said livelihood of farmers has taken a severe hit due to damage to betel vines, green gram and other vegetable crops in different villages of Raghunathpur block. They said even as 15 days have passed since the cyclone hit the area, power has not yet been restored in Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks. Sarpanch of Gualipur Janaki Ballav Swain said the cyclone affected farmers who have suffered huge losses are unsure of settling their debts.

The Governor distributed relief materials including polythene, mosquito nets, biscuits, flattened rice, jaggery, water and candles to 117 SC and ST families of Purana and Odapada villages of Gualipur panchayat on behalf of the State Red Cross fund.

Later, he visited the agriculture fields to assess the damage to crops. The Governor also asked all departments concerned to work in coordination with each other at the time of crisis and take steps to mitigate the miseries of people in the cyclone affected areas. Till date, power supply has been restored on 4,500 LT and 33 KV lines while 97 per cent restoration of 11 KV lines has been completed so far.