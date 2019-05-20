Home States Odisha

14k Puri consumers get power, many still in dark   

Though all 24 feeders in Paradip division are operational, 93,394 out of 1,01,228 consumers have been provided with power supply.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While large parts of Puri district remain without electricity even after 16 days of cyclone Fani hitting the coast on May 3, power supply is yet to be restored to consumers in peripheral rural pockets of the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.
Of the three electrical divisions in the State Capital, restoration of power supply has been completed in Bhubaneswar City Distribution Division (BCDD-I) while nearly 3,000 consumers of BCDD-II are still in the wait list.

As many as 1,44,666 rural and urban consumers of the total 1,47,531 in BCDD-II have been given power supply. Similarly, in Bhubaneswar Electrical Division (BED), 1,08,050 out of 1,09,984 rural and urban consumers have been covered.

With consumers experiencing voltage instability in the power system, sources in Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) said the grid system was unstable due to load crash in cyclone-affected areas.
With extreme hot and humid conditions prevailing in cyclone-hit areas, power supply was restored on a war footing to save people from the sweltering heat. Since extensive damage has occurred to power distribution lines, electricity was supplied to consumers through temporary measures. Full fledged restoration of low transmission lines will be made in phases.

“There will be periodic power cuts for undertaking restoration works. Consumers will have to bear it for another two to three weeks before normalcy is restored,” said a senior engineer of CESU.
As per the situation report of CESU, power supply has been given to around 14,000 consumers of Puri district which has been severely battered by the cyclone. Of the 56 feeders in Puri, 12 have been made operational while five out of 28 feeders are working in Nimapara Electrical Division. Efforts are being made to restore power supply in Puri district in the shortest possible time, the report said.

Power restoration in Jagatsingpur district, which was partially hit by the cyclone, is 87 per cent. As many as 41 out of 43 feeders in the electrical division are operational and 95,870 of 1,16,215 consumers have been provided electricity.

