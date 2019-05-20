73 pc voter turnout in repoll at 34 booths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the prevailing heat wave conditions on Sunday, around 73 per cent voters exercised their franchise in repoll at 34 booths where elections had been scrapped due to various reasons.

Of the 34 polling booths, three were in Fani-ravaged Puri district and the remaining in different Assembly segments of Cuttack, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jajpur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Elections to these Assembly segments had been scrapped due to technical glitches in EVMs, cross pairing of EVMs and VVPATs and alleged booth rigging during the third and fourth phase polls in the State on April 23 and 29 respectively. Poll violence was also reported at some of these polling stations including a booth in Bramhagiri where an EVM was damaged by some individuals over cross pairing on April 23.

Polling at these booths began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. Braving the scorching heat, thousands of voters turned up to exercise their franchise amid tight security. The Election Commission (EC) had deployed one platoon of CRPF along with the State police in each of these booths.

However, voting percentage at booth no 127 in Saheed Nagar, one of the posh localities in the State Capital, was only 39.74. Out of total 848 voters, only 337 turned up at the booth despite the EC making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling process.

Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar said the repolling was peaceful and no untoward incidents were reported from any of the booths.

Meanwhile, voting in 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha came to a close after the repolling. The voter turnout in the four-phase elections in the State stood at 73.08 per cent. Counting of votes will done on May 23.