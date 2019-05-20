Home States Odisha

After Fani, potters look to Govt to rebuild their lives

Most of the kilns of potters have been destroyed in the cyclone

Women potters with their damaged earthen items at Parakula village in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

 KENDRAPARA: The fate of around 500 potters’ families in the district is hanging in balance as  cyclonic storm Fani has damaged their houses and workshops, affecting livelihood. Most of the kilns of potters have been destroyed in the cyclone.
“To meet the huge demand of pitchers, pots and other earthen items in summer, we had stocked these items in our houses to earn money. But the cyclone has damaged all,” said Ajay Behera of Parakula village.

“Along with a team of 10 women, we had made 300 pitchers and 400 pots. More than 200 pitchers and pots have been destroyed by the cyclone on May 3,” said Malati of the village. A third generation potter, Giridhari Behera is one of the 30 potters of Parakula village, who traditionally uses clay for  hand-made pitchers and pots. “Most of the earthen items have been damaged in the cyclone as our thatched houses and kilns are destroyed,” he said.
“I have lost 200 pitchers worth of `20,000. So far, we have not received any help from the State Government,” said another villager Sunil Behera.

“Losses due to cyclone are backbreaking for many potters. The Government provided us relief items like flattened rice and drinking water for survival. But we need financial help from the authorities to rebuild our workshops to eke out a living,” said Bichitrananda Behera, secretary of District Potters’ Association.
Manas Behera, an artisan of Pikarali village, said most of the clay items were ready for sale. While smaller pitchers got damaged completely, the bigger ones developed cracks. Huge amount of raw materials got washed away, he added.

“Our scope for work is restricted now. We make diyas during Diwali, pitchers in summer and flower-pots, jars and sundry items throughout the year. The demand for pitchers remains steady in summer in rural areas. The cyclone has broken our backs. The authorities should provide us financial help to rebuild our business,” said Saroj Behera, a potter of Narasinghpur.
Sub-Collector of Kendrapara Sanjay Mishra said, “The district administration has already  directed all the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to prepare a list of affected potters and artisans for support.”

