Betting market booms ahead of poll results  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With only three days left for election results, politically enthusiastic people are seen engaging in hectic activity of betting in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

After the end of final phase poll on Sunday, people in Berhampur and Aska Parliamentary constituencies and nine Assembly segments got involved in the betting business. They are betting high on Naveen Patnaik returning to power again in the State.

Ever since 2000 when Naveen first contested from Hinjili Assembly segment and won the seat comfortably till 2014, the low profile constituency has hogged the limelight. After two decades, Naveen still holds sway over Hinjili and during every election, the segment becomes the talk of the town. While political observers predicted that defeating Naveen in Hinjili is impossible, bookies stated that the winning margin will come down this time.

People were found gossiping over poll results at tea stalls, roadside eateries, wine shops and hotels. Political betting has grown so big that it has even dwarfed punting on the IPL. Earlier, the betting was confined to only a few areas of the city, but now it has gripped several areas.

Similarly, both the districts have earned a niche in gambling throughout the year with high stakes. For the last few years, the betting fever on cricket matches have been griping the districts.

Many persons indulging in gambling and betting were arrested, but action against the betting on poll results is not easy, until a complaint is received, said a senior police officer.