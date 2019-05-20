Home States Odisha

BJP objects to role of Biju Yuva Vahini

Employees of the Panchayati Raj department have been asked to assist Revenue officials in damage assessment and preparation of report.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing a meeting of Biju Yuva Vahini at Phulbani on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government’s decision to involve Biju Yuva Vahini in the identification of houses damaged by cyclone Fani for undertaking reconstruction works has been strongly objected by the BJP.

A delegation of BJP led by party’s State vice president Sameer Mohanty met Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi and registered protest against the Panchayati Raj department direction to district Collectors for taking assistance of Biju Yuva Vahini, youth volunteers of the ruling BJD involved in various social action projects, in identification of damaged houses for assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Alleging that such a directive violates the Odisha Relief Code, Mohanty said enumeration of damaged houses by volunteers of the ruling BJD will not be impartial as they were actively campaigning for the regional party in the recent elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha.

As per the relief code, damage assessment is the job of Revenue department. A fair assesment of damage by individuals or organisations having direct link with political parties would not be possible, Mohanty said.

In a recent circular to district Collectors, the Panchayati Raj department stated that the State Government has initiated survey of houses in the cyclone-affected districts. While the survey is conducted by officials of Revenue department, they will be assisted by local youths, community resource persons (CRPs), members of Biju Yuva Vahini and field staff of the Supply department in geo-tagging of houses damaged in the natural calamity.

The BJP delegation urged the SRC to direct district Collectors not to engage members of Biju Yuva Vahini as they are likely to influence the Government machinery in selection of beneficiaries for housing assistance under PMAY.

Meanwhile, the State Government has requested the Centre to sanction at least five lakh houses under PMAY for people whose houses were badly damaged by the extremely severe cyclone Fani in 11 districts of Odisha.

TAGS
Biju Yuva Vahini PMAY BJP

