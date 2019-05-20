Centre help sought for hospitality sector revival 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the hospitality industry taking a hit after cyclone Fani, the Hotel Association of Puri on Sunday sought intervention of the Centre for revival of the sector in the pilgrim town, a major tourist attraction of the State.

A delegation of the association met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to the town which bore the brunt of the cyclone. “Met members of the Hotel Association of Puri and discussed steps to be taken for post-cyclone Fani revival of hotel industry,” Pradhan said after the meeting.

As a majority of the hotels have been been severely damaged due to the cyclone, the association requested an economic package including restructuring of existing loans, provision of new soft loans to kick-start the industry and expedite insurance claims with option for granting interim claims, he said.

“With the upcoming Rath Yatra festival, there is also an urgent need for brand revival of Puri as a favoured destination to attract tourists from within and outside India. In the long term, there is a need to develop more tourist attractions in and around Puri. All stakeholders need to join hands and ensure revival of the Puri hotel industry at the earliest,” Pradhan said.

The Union Minister said the situation will be normal before the commencement of world famous Rath Yatra.

Association members also discussed restoration of banking and telecommunication services with officials in Ministry of Finance as well as telecom providers.