Century-old pond wallows in neglect

The water body in Malkangiri town has turned into a dumping yard and a haven for anti-social elements

Published: 20th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped at Bandabaquliguda pond | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Bandabaquliguda pond, situated in front of the Collector’s office, is on the verge of extinction due to lack of maintenance by the authorities concerned and dumping of garbage by unscrupulous elements.

The more than 100-year-old pond, which has a huge statue of former chief minister Biju Pattnaik, erected by the Malkangiri Municipality recently, has the potential of being developed into a park. But it has turned into a dumping yard and a haven for anti-social elements. Empty liquor bottles and disposable glasses littered around the pond welcome the regular morning walkers on the busy main road of the town near the pond. With the authorities yet to initiate desilting operation in the pond, it has become an epitome of official neglect.

The civic body, apart from erecting embankments and placing cement chairs, has done nothing to beautify the pond whose water level has reduced drastically. DRDA sources said an amount of `56 lakh, sanctioned under Backward Regions Grant Fund (BRGF), has been spent on cement chairs and other such amenities around the pond.

This apart, a statue of legendary Biju Patnaik has been recently erected in the middle of the pond for which `20 lakh was sanctioned from Special Problem Fund and around `16 lakh by the Malkangiri Municipality, sources said.

District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) Project Director Lingraj Panda said a project proposal of `1.20 crore has been submitted under Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) for developing the pond into a park. He said monetary provisions have also been made for repayment of the loan component and own fund component in the project proposal.
The loan amount has been sanctioned and is likely to be released from Germany, Panda said. 
 

