Cyclone exposes lack of readiness

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Even as the district administration and police received kudos for their efforts to ensure zero casualty during cyclone Fani, several questions remain unanswered.

More than 3 lakh people residing in coastal and low lying areas were shifted before the cyclone hit the district. Cyclone Fani though did not cause much damage to Ganjam district.

However, it brought to fore the inaccurate claims of the district administration of having shifted people affected by cyclone Phailin to concrete houses. Several colonies were constructed for those affected by the cyclone Phailin, which hit the State in 2013 and caused considerable damage in the district. The colonies were frequented by senior bureaucrats and as per Government records, the majority of the affected families were shifted.

But the aftermath of cyclone Fani brought out the stark reality. It has revealed that most of the affected families were not shifted to the colonies. It was evident from the district administration’s claim of shifting 3 lakh people to safer locations. The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) too had constructed colonies for slum dwellers in the city. However, most of the beneficiaries have not been shifted to the colonies and provided concrete houses. Like the district administration, the BeMC too shifted over 50,000 people to temporary locations.

Besides, cyclone Fani also exposed the inefficient disaster warning system in the district. In order to ensure timely dissemination of cyclone alerts among people residing in coastal areas, the State Government had introduced Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) at vulnerable locations. Accordingly, 122 alert siren towers were installed at a cost of `82 crore in six districts of the State, including Ganjam, with assistance from the World Bank.

The system enables connecting emergency operation centres at the State headquarters with the ones at district and block level. Each tower can disseminate warning within a radius of 1.5 to 2 km area. As many as 20 alert siren towers were installed at police stations, schools and cyclone shelters in Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda, Chikiti and Ganjam blocks of the district. Before cyclone Fani hit the State, the district administration claimed the towers were functional. But four of them at Kantiagada, Prayagi, Baaarjyapalli and Sana were found defunct.

Sources said a few such warning systems at Badaaryapalli locality were damaged in a fire mishap in January this year. However, no repair work was undertaken. The rest three siren towers at the cyclone shelters remained defunct due to non-supply of power. Sources said before the cyclone hit the State, Southco officials were asked to ensure electricity supply to three cyclone shelters to ensure that the warning systems functioned. However, it was not done. People in the district feel since Ganjam is prone to natural calamities, the State Government must rectify the mistakes.

