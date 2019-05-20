Home States Odisha

Cyclone-ravaged Odisha seeks donation from foreigners, NRIs

Though the state government has spent more than Rs 6,000 crore in relief and restoration works within a fortnight of the calamity, the Centre has released Rs 1,341 crore so far, an official said.

Published: 20th May 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

The banyan tree damaged in cyclone Fani | Express

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha government Monday sought donations from foreign nationals and NRIs to rebuild the state after cyclone Fani ravaged its coastal districts, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 12,000 crore.

"#Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund now accepts donations from foreign nationals, Persons of Indian origin, overseas citizens of India and NRIs," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Calling upon all to join hands to rebuild Odisha, the state government said, "Your contribution will heal many lives and also the state."

People can donate by visiting cmrfodisha.gov.in/donation/onlinedonation.php.

Separate phone lines have also been set up for donors from the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore and UAE, among others.

Though the state government has spent more than Rs 6,000 crore in relief and restoration works within a fortnight of the calamity, the Centre has released Rs 1,341 crore so far, an official said.

The state government has sought Rs 12,000 crore from the Centre for the restoration work.

The state has so far received donations of about Rs 200 crore from different agencies, organisations, individuals, industries and others in the aftermath of the cyclone that left at least 64 people dead and above 5 lakh houses damaged.

The condition of people in the worst-affected Puri district continues to be grim as they have no power in mid-summer.

Of about 19 lakh electricity consumers in the district, power has been restored to only 19,000 even after 17 days of the calamity.

"In Puri, electricity restoration work is being carried out in full swing," an official said, adding that daily necessities of affected people have been met as relief assistance and monthly pensions have been disbursed.

The official said normalcy has returned to 90 per cent areas in the other 13 districts.

"It will take time to restore power in Puri because of the massive destruction of the infrastructure," he said.

More than 100 electricity towers have been uprooted in the cyclone in Puri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha NRIs Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp