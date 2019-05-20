Dutee Chand comes out as gay, faces family wrath

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asian Games silver medallist and India’s fastest sprinter Dutee Chand’s coming out as gay, having a same-sex relationship with a girl, has expectedly created a storm in her family. Her family has strongly opposed the relationship and even warned that it will not allow Dutee to carry on under any circumstances. As the news spread, her mother Akhuji Chand on Sunday said she will not allow the relationship as Odia tradition does not permit it and such a relationship will destroy their family bonding and social fabric.

“I have been supporting her all along for her special interest in sports. We feel proud when she brings laurels for the State as well as the country. But I can not allow her to marry a girl. We belong to a traditional Odia weaver community which does not permit such things. How can we face our relatives and the society? I am with her as long as she is with sports, not beyond that,” she told reporters.

Dutee is third daughter of Chakradhar Chand and Akhuji who have six daughters and one son. While one of her sisters is married, her only brother is living separated after marriage.

A native of Chaka Gopalpur in Odisha’s Jajpur district, the 23-year-old athlete said she gathered courage to divulge her relationship following the Supreme Court verdict in September 2018 that decriminalised same-sex relationships between consenting adults. Currently undergoing training at a camp in Hyderabad for the World Championships and Tokyo Olympics 2020, Dutee revealed her relationship with a girl of her village with whom she wanted to spend the rest of her life.

Her elder sister Saraswati, however, blamed Dutee’s coaches and an organisation, which has been extending her financial support, for making the same-sex relationship public.

“It is a conspiracy to swindle her property and prize money. Her godfather and coaches are blackmailing her. She has snapped ties with us after coming under their influence. They have hatched the conspiracy and trapped our parents to usurp her property. There is threat to her life and property,” claimed Saraswati and demanded a probe into the sudden development.

“Dutee is now focusing on the World Championships and Tokyo Olympics 2020. What is the requirement to make such things public and embarrass us? I demand the State Government to order a probe into the incident and find out the truth behind it,” she added.

Dutee was awarded a cash prize of ` three crore by Odisha Government after she sprinted to silver medals in the 100m and 200m finals at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta last year. A controversy’s child, Dutee has been under news for various reasons and has battled all adversities to come out trumps. She was dropped from the 2014 Commonwealth Games at the last minute after the Athletic Federation of India stated that hyperandrogenism made her ineligible to compete as a female athlete. She was also dropped from the Indian contingent for the 2014 Asian Games.

Dutee fought it out in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) which found that there was lack of evidence to prove that hyperandrogenism or high natural levels of testosterone in women increased female athletic performance. This effectively removed the suspension of Chand from athletic competitions, clearing her to race again in 2015.