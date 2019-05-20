Exit polls: BJP high on Lok Sabha, Naveen strong in Odisha Assembly  

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The exit poll projections for Odisha are certainly music to BJP’s ears as the saffron party seems on road to crack Naveen Patnaik’s fortress as far as the Lok Sabha seats are concerned.

Most of the exit polls predicted a huge surge for the BJP with the Parliamentary seats to be won by the party in the State in the range of six to a whopping 19.

While the party is looking like making massive gains in Lok Sabha seats from just one in 2014, the Congress’ prospects are almost similar to the last elections.

The grand old party is given zero to one seat, indicating a complete erosion of its base in the State.

However, for Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, the exit polls suggest a return to power for a record fifth time in the State Assembly. People of the State seem to have endorsed a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but have also put their stamp of approval for Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister.

As per the exit poll projections, there is a clear indication of split voting for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with Modi ruling the country and Naveen retaining the State.

The India Today-Axis exit polls have given 15-19 Lok seats to BJP while the BJD is likely won 2-6 seats.

The Congress tally will be 0-1. However, in the Assembly polls, the India Today-Axis exit poll has predicted 80-100 Assembly seats for the ruling BJD.

Regional media outlet Kanak News has projected eight to 12 seats for BJP, six to nine for BJD and zero to one for Congress in the Lok Sabha while in the 147-seat Assembly, it has given 85-95 to BJD, 25-34 to BJP and 12-15 to Congress.

The Today’s Chanakya has given the ruling BJD seven Lok Sabha seats while the BJP is likely to win 14 seats. However, the Congress will not open its account again in this polls. The Republic-C Voter has given 11 and 10 parliamentary seats to BJD and BJP respectively while Congress has drawn nil.

Similarly, the Jan Ki Baat has given eight LS seats to BJD and 12 to BJP while the grand old party will win one seat. The Times Now-VMR projections are similar to that of Jan Ki Baat.

According to the Poll of Polls (NDTV), the BJD and BJP will get 10 seats each while Congress will win one seat.

However, an internal assessment by the BJD has given 15 seats to the party, one seat to BJP while there will be a close fight in five constituencies.

The BJD’s assessment for Assembly polls predicts 105 seats for the party, 10 for BJP, eight for Congress and others while there will be a close fight in 23 segments.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra said if the exit poll projections will be true, BJP will form Government at the Centre and Naveen Patnaik in Odisha.

“This proves the maturity of the voters,” he said and added that one has to wait till May 23 for the actual position to emerge. BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. “Let us wait for the real result,” he said.

The saffron camp was expectedly upbeat over the possibilities. BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said the exit poll trends are an endorsement of development work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will form Government both at the Centre and the State, he said.