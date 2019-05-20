Home States Odisha

Exit polls: BJP high on Lok Sabha, Naveen strong in Odisha Assembly  

The exit poll projections for Odisha are certainly music to BJP’s ears as the saffron party seems on road to crack Naveen Patnaik’s fortress as far as the Lok Sabha seats are concerned.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The exit poll projections for Odisha are certainly music to BJP’s ears as the saffron party seems on road to crack Naveen Patnaik’s fortress as far as the Lok Sabha seats are concerned.

Most of the exit polls predicted a huge surge for the BJP with the Parliamentary seats to be won by the party in the State in the range of six to a whopping 19.

While the party is looking like making massive gains in Lok Sabha seats from just one in 2014, the Congress’ prospects are almost similar to the last elections.

The grand old party is given zero to one seat, indicating a complete erosion of its base in the State.

However, for Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, the exit polls suggest a return to power for a record fifth time in the State Assembly. People of the State seem to have endorsed a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but have also put their stamp of approval for Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister.

As per the exit poll projections, there is a clear indication of split voting for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with Modi ruling the country and Naveen retaining the State.

The India Today-Axis exit polls have given 15-19 Lok seats to BJP while the BJD is likely won 2-6 seats.

The Congress tally will be 0-1. However, in the Assembly polls, the India Today-Axis exit poll has predicted 80-100 Assembly seats for the ruling BJD.

Regional media outlet Kanak News has projected eight to 12 seats for BJP, six to nine for BJD and zero to one for Congress in the Lok Sabha while in the 147-seat Assembly, it has given 85-95 to BJD, 25-34 to BJP and 12-15 to Congress.

The Today’s Chanakya has given the ruling BJD seven Lok Sabha seats while the BJP is likely to win 14 seats. However, the Congress will not open its account again in this polls. The Republic-C Voter has given 11 and 10 parliamentary seats to BJD and BJP respectively while Congress has drawn nil. 

Similarly, the Jan Ki Baat has given eight LS seats to BJD and 12 to BJP while the grand old party will win one seat. The Times Now-VMR projections are similar to that of Jan Ki Baat.

According to the Poll of Polls (NDTV), the BJD and BJP will get 10 seats each while Congress will win one seat.

However, an internal assessment by the BJD has given 15 seats to the party, one seat to BJP while there will be a close fight in five constituencies.

The BJD’s assessment for Assembly polls predicts 105 seats for the party, 10 for BJP, eight for Congress and others while there will be a close fight in 23 segments.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra said if the exit poll projections will be true, BJP will form Government at the Centre and Naveen Patnaik in Odisha.

“This proves the maturity of the voters,” he said and added that one has to wait till May 23 for the actual position to emerge. BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. “Let us wait for the real result,” he said. 

The saffron camp was expectedly upbeat over the possibilities. BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said the exit poll trends are an endorsement of development work by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP will form Government both at the Centre and the State, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik Naveen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp