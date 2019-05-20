Farmers resort to distress sale

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Discontentment is brewing among farmers in Balaipal block of Balasore district as they are forced to resort to distress sale of paddy owing to absence of Government mandis.

The farmers of the area are reportedly selling their produce to markets of other States for a loss. Sources said paddy was cultivated on 7,500 hectares in the block during the rabi season. The production target was 2.05 lakh quintal. However, harvest of the crop was hindered due to unseasonal rains. Even as the Government has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy at `1,750 per quintal, the farmers are selling their produce at much lower prices.

They alleged that not a single procurement centre was opened in the block and this has prompted the traders from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to buy paddy from them though middlemen. “Traders buy paddy for `1,000 to `1,100 per quintal. We do not get the right price for our paddy as procurement has not yet started. Thousands of quintals of paddy are purchased every day,” said farmers Gangadhar Sahu and Bhakskar Das.

Traders take away truckloads of paddy from the area every day to other States. Distress sale of paddy has been reported from Balarampur, Balikote, Debhoga, Srirampur, Banidihi and Bolanga panchayats of the block, said sources. Small and marginal farmers are the worst hit even as the administration remains a mute spectator to their plight.

Farmers said frequent hailstorms and rains have played havoc with their crops. “We are in a hurry to sell our produce due to absence of procurement by the Government,” they said.