Home States Odisha

Farmers resort to distress sale

Discontentment is brewing among farmers in Balaipal block of Balasore district as they are forced to resort to distress sale of paddy owing to absence of Government mandis. 

Published: 20th May 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Discontentment is brewing among farmers in Balaipal block of Balasore district as they are forced to resort to distress sale of paddy owing to absence of Government mandis. 
The farmers of the area are reportedly selling their produce to markets of other States for a loss. Sources said paddy was cultivated on 7,500 hectares in the block during the rabi season. The production target was 2.05 lakh quintal. However, harvest of the crop was hindered due to unseasonal rains. Even as the Government has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy at `1,750 per quintal, the farmers are selling their produce at much lower prices.

They alleged that not a single procurement centre was opened in the block and this has prompted the traders from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to buy paddy from them though middlemen. “Traders buy paddy for `1,000 to `1,100 per quintal. We do not get the right price for our paddy as procurement has not yet started. Thousands of quintals of paddy are purchased every day,” said farmers Gangadhar Sahu and Bhakskar Das.

Traders take away truckloads of paddy from the area every day to other States. Distress sale of paddy has been reported from Balarampur, Balikote, Debhoga, Srirampur, Banidihi and Bolanga panchayats of the block, said sources. Small and marginal farmers are the worst hit even as the administration remains a mute spectator to their plight.
Farmers said frequent hailstorms and rains have played havoc with their crops. “We are in a hurry to sell our produce due to absence of procurement by the Government,” they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp