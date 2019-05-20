Home States Odisha

Govt claims aid to 94 pc Puri people 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Sunday stated that around 94 per cent of the affected people in Puri, that was ravaged by cyclone Fani, have been provided financial assistance towards relief so far. Officials of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department said around 99 per cent of the affected people in the State Capital and parts of Khurda district have been provided financial aid. Distribution of financial aid, food and polythene sheets towards relief is underway in full swing in the affected of Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsingpur.

The officials said 95 per cent of the affected families in the cyclone-hit district have been provided rice. Around 96.6 per cent households have been provided rice in Puri while 99.97 per cent of the affected families were given rice in Jagatsinghpur. Over 96 per cent affected people have also been provided rice in Cuttack, Kendrapara and Khurda districts. Additional monthly pension has also been distributed to more that 90 per cent beneficiaries.

