HT power line poses hurdle for land sale    

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Hundreds of land owners in Mahiasapat area on the outskirts of the town are left in the lurch as they are clueless about their immovable property having overhead high tension (HT) power line that pose a threat to human lives. For the last several years, they failed to sell their land owing to 33 KV power line passing over their property.

In Mahisapat and Synergy Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET) areas, people are interested to purchase land at a negotiable price of about ` six lakh to ` seven lakh per guntha. On the other hand, its price is `12 lakh to `15 lakh just a 100 metres away from the area. The 33 KV power line passes from Gundichapada grid to Gondia block through Mahiasapat.

A land owner Govind Das said, “I have been trying to sell my land located near SIET to meet financial crisis of my family for the last three years. But buyers are not interested to purchase the land even at a lower price due to high tension power line. Despite several requests, no step has been taken to shift the power line.”

Similar difficulties are being faced by all land owners in Mahisapat area and backside of SIET. While the township of Dhenkanal is growing fast, these areas are the most sought-after location for residential purpose. But 33 KV HT line has posed a hurdle for sale of land.

CESU sources said the 33 KV line was laid several years ago and there was no human settlement at that time.

Executive Engineer of CESU Swapana Sarita Mishra said people are reluctant to buy land fearing any untoward incident due to 33 KV line, which spreads from Gundichapada to Gondia through Borapada and Gahamkhunti. CESU does not provide power connection to houses built near 33 KV power line. Plans are afoot to sperate the line after setting up a grid at Gondia by OPTCL and it will take another year, he added.

