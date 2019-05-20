Home States Odisha

HT power line poses hurdle for land sale    

For the last several years, they failed to sell their land owing to 33 KV power line passing over their property. 

Published: 20th May 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Hundreds of land owners in Mahiasapat area on the outskirts of the town are left in the lurch as they are clueless about their immovable property having overhead high tension (HT) power line that pose a threat to human lives. For the last several years, they failed to sell their land owing to 33 KV power line passing over their property. 

In Mahisapat and Synergy Institute of Engineering and Technology (SIET) areas, people are interested to purchase land at a negotiable price of about ` six lakh to ` seven lakh per guntha. On the other hand, its price is `12 lakh to `15 lakh just a 100 metres away from the area. The 33 KV power line passes from Gundichapada grid to Gondia block through Mahiasapat. 
A land owner Govind Das said, “I have been trying to sell my land located near SIET to meet financial crisis of my family for the last three years. But buyers are not interested to purchase the land even at a lower price due to high tension power line. Despite several requests, no step has been taken to shift the power line.”

Similar difficulties are being faced by all land owners in Mahisapat area and backside of SIET. While the township of Dhenkanal is growing fast, these areas are the most sought-after location for residential purpose. But 33 KV HT line has posed a hurdle for sale of land. 
CESU sources said the 33 KV line was laid several years ago and there was no human settlement at that time. 

Executive Engineer of CESU Swapana Sarita Mishra said people are reluctant to buy land fearing any untoward incident due to 33 KV line, which spreads from Gundichapada to Gondia through Borapada and Gahamkhunti. CESU does not provide power connection to houses built near 33 KV power line. Plans are afoot to sperate the line after setting up a grid at Gondia by OPTCL and it will take another year, he added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp