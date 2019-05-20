King of fruits floods Malkangiri market

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Abundance of king of fruits in the markets of Malkangiri town provides some succour from the unrelenting heat. It is hard to imagine summer without mangoes and much to the delight of the town’s residents, the fruit has made an early entry into market. Sources said unexpected yield in some areas of the State has resulted in early availability of the fruit in the markets of the town. The mango market here is now bustling with activity and it is just the start of the season. The fruit is here to stay till the end of June, said the traders. They said supply will go up in the last week of May and continue till June.

Malkangiri receives its supply of mangoes from various parts of the district and Andhra Pradesh. Varieties such as ‘Sundari’, ‘Banganapalli’, ‘Himsagar’ and ‘Dasheri’ are available in the markets and the prices range anywhere between `20 and `50 per kg.

A vendor Dulal Biswas of MV 12 village said he sells around seven varieties of mangoes. “People often ask me when will the prices of mangoes come down. I do not believe the prices are going to be slashed in the next few days. The prices are only slated to go up with Raja festival a few days away,” he said.

