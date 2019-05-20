Home States Odisha

Law student hangs self  

Published: 20th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A second year LLB student of Madhusudan Law College committed suicide inside his hostel room on Saturday night. 

The deceased was identified as Ajit Kumar Sethi of Athmallik Ghosara in Angul district. Sethi’s hostel mates broke open the door of his room and found him hanging from the ceiling fan. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. 

Sethi’s friends said he was depressed for the last few days and often used to cry at night. Basing on the FIR filed by Sethi’s father, a case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the suicide, said police. The mobile phone of the deceased has also been seized. 
Sources said Sethi had an affair with a girl and took the extreme step after she ditched him.

