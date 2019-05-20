Man held for issuing threats to actor Anubhav Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police arrested a man from Gujarat for issuing death threat to BJD Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty during the recently concluded General Elections. The accused, Dipu Barik alias Kalia, was brought back to the State on Sunday.

Barik, a native of Khallikote in Ganjam district, was staying at Jhanjirimangala in Cuttack. On April 29, Anubhav had lodged a complaint with Purighat police alleging that he received death threats on WhatsApp from an unidentified person who also demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from him.

Subsequently, a case was registered and a team of Commissionerate Police left for Gujarat on May 13 after tracking Barik’s mobile phone’s location. The accused reportedly told investigators that he found the actor’s number on Google. However, police are verifying his statements.

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, “Barik was working as a labourer in Cuttack. After issuing threats to Anubhav, he fled to Gujarat. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused is not part of any organised crime as he does not have any criminal antecedents.” Singh said further investigation into the matter is on.

Meanwhile, Anubhav thanked the police for arresting the accused within few days of the incident.