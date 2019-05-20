May deadline to clean drains

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With monsoon knocking at the door, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Central Range Anil Kumar Samal has directed authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to complete drain cleaning work by May 31 to prevent water logging in the Millennium City.

The RDC has instructed CMC to coordinate with authorities of Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), which is carrying out Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project in the city, for engagement of adequate machine and manpower to expedite drain desilting and cleaning work.

Samal emphasised on cleaning of the two main storm water channels stretching from Chahata Nagar to Matrubhawan and Sikharpur to Nuabazar in the city. The desilting and cleaning of the two channels will be carried out by OWSSB except the portion from Prabhat Cinema Hall square to Khan Nagar sluice gate which will done by CMC using long boom excavators.

The RDC also directed OWSSB to deploy its engineers round the clock in the control room of CMC to monitor the sluice gates at Khan Nagar, Matagajpur and Matrubhawan to prevent water logging during monsoon.

Apart from keeping high-power pump sets ready at Rausapatana, Collector’s residential office, Bisinabar and Matrubhawan, the authorities were directed to complete construction work of Khatbin Sahi culvert and Bidyadharpur sluice gate before the onset of monsoon.

Both CMC and OWSSB authorities were also instructed to inspect and detect the spots creating water-logging problem and take preventive measures before the monsoon.