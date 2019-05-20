Pradhan inspects damage to Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited Sri Jagannath temple and inspected the damage to the 12th century shrine due to cyclone Fani.

Pradhan said he had discussions with the officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the latter assured him that repairs in the temple will be completed before Snana Purnima, the grand bathing ritual of the Trinity, on June 17. He said the Union Government has extended all possible help to the State Government to provide relief to the cyclone affected families of Puri and other districts. Oil major IOCL has donated `5 crore for repair of the temple, said sources.

Meanwhile, locals blamed the ASI for the damage caused to the temple in cyclone Fani. Citing a report of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, they said the scaffolding raised along the temple structure had vibrated due to high velocity winds resulting in damage to the structure. The locals said despite warning by the IMD that the very severe cyclonic storm will make its landfall in Puri, ASI did not unfold the scaffolding as a result of which considerable damage was caused to the temple. They demanded stringent action against the ASI officials responsible for dereliction of duty.

ASI zonal head Arun Kumar Mullick refuted the allegations and said enough care was taken to protect the

temple from the storm and the scaffolding was reduced to half. He said the damage caused to the shrine would be repaired before June 17 and repair work has already begun. He said the cyclone did not cause any damage to the Sun temple at Konark. However, the green cover around the temple took a severe hit.

