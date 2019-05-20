Project in back burner, no end to  water woes 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Resentment is brewing among the residents of Raibania and Jaleswar areas owing to Government’s apathy towards Subarnarekha drinking water project at Rajghat.

The project is aimed at mitigating the drinking water crisis in the region. The project envisages supplying water to locals from Subarnarekha river. Rajghat was chosen as the location owing to its proximity to the river. Locals said a team of RWSS officials, as per direction from the Centre, had conducted a survey two years ago. However, with no work being done after that, the project has remained in the back burner.

Sources said Subarnarekha river is divided into two parts in Jaleswar and Raibania areas. As many as 180 villages with a combined population of 2.5 lakh in the region, as per official figures, have 1,650 tube wells and 50 pipe line water supply projects. Despite the existing facilities, locals are faced with acute drinking water crisis in these villages due to depletion of ground water level. The water supplied through the pipe lines is not enough to meet the locals’ needs.

As per Government norms, tube wells are meant to supply water to a population of 200-250. However, several villages in Raibania area have been deprived of water as they do not meet the criterion. The residents of such villages are forced to use contaminated water with high iron content from wells and ponds.

Similar is the plight of another water project. Official sources said residents of Jaleswar will be benefited after a project is set up at Panchughanta. The project, like the one at Rajghat, envisages supplying water from Subarnarekha river to the town. The detailed project reports of the two water projects have not yet been prepared by the agency concerned till date.

Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer of RWSS A Barik said the detailed project reports for the two projects will soon be prepared and work started on a priority basis.river

