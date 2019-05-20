Home States Odisha

Sambalpur soil testing lab to be upgraded

 THE Soil Testing Laboratory, Sambalpur, will be upgraded as a referral laboratory. 

Published: 20th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: THE Soil Testing Laboratory, Sambalpur, will be upgraded as a referral laboratory. 
Informing this, Soil Chemist, Sambalpur, Babaji Charan Sethy said Microwave Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometer (MPAES), a sophisticated machine, will be installed at STL, Sambalpur to upgrade it as a referral laboratory. 

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad will provide the MPAES machine which costs `4.5 crore, he informed.
The MPAES machine is expected to reach by month-end and the civil work for installation of the machine will begin shortly. The referral laboratory will be operational by July end this year, he said. Three staff of STL have already been trained to operate the MPAES machine, he said.
The referral laboratory in Sambalpur will be the second such facility in the State after Bhubaneswar, he informed.

The MPAES machine analyses soil samples with accuracy and provides requisite data of a soil sample, which helps farmers to know the soil quality. The MPAES analyses primary nutrients like organic carbon, phosphorous and potash, secondary nutrient such as nitrogen, calcium, magnesium and sulphur and micro nutrients including zinc, iron, manganese, copper, boron and molybdenum, he said.   
Presently, they analyse 12 soil samples manually in a day in the STL, Sambalpur. However, they can analyse at least 300 soil samples in a day after installation of the MPAES machine, he informed.

The referral laboratory will also help in analysing the soil samples for distribution of soil health cards, which help the farmers to get an idea on the crop-wise recommendation of nutrients and fertilisers required in each type of soil and this can also help in increasing the crop yield.
Sethy said there is STL in every district of the State and soil analysis is performed manually in the STL. The referral laboratory, Sambalpur will collect soil samples randomly from the STLs of 10 districts in Western Odisha and check the accuracy of the soil analysis conducted by STLs, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp